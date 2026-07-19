Gitanjali Angmo sues Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi over potassium records
India
Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has taken Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi to court, saying they hid details about his health and got his potassium levels wrong.
The hospital quickly pushed back, saying the potassium numbers were clearly shared in Wangchuk's patient report.
Sonam Wangchuk's potassium tests disputed
Wangchuk was admitted after a 20-day fast left him weak and with low potassium (2.9 mEq/L). Doctors suggested IV fluids and medications, but he reportedly refused.
Angmo pointed out that another laboratory showed higher potassium (3.6 mEq/L), raising questions about the reports.
The hospital says they have been counseling the family to cooperate so he can get better care, but have not had much luck so far.