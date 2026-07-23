Gitanjali Angmo urges media not to blame Jantar Mantar students
Gitanjali Angmo, wife of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, is backing the students protesting at Jantar Mantar.
She called out media reports that linked these peaceful protests to city violence, urging everyone not to blame students without proof.
On X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "If there are reports of violence elsewhere in Delhi, please do not rush to attribute them to this movement without evidence."
Gitanjali Angmo calls for student protection
Angmo emphasized that the protest has been patient and disciplined, and said it hurts to see students painted in a negative light.
"Their voices deserve to be heard, not drowned out by narratives that serve vested interests," she shared.
With the High Court set to hear a case about exam irregularities on July 24, Angmo reminded everyone: these young people are fighting for their future and should be protected, not dismissed or distrusted.