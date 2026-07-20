Gitanjali J Angmo moves Delhi HC over Wangchuk's Safdarjung admission
India
Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, has taken her fight to the Delhi High Court after a recent ruling kept him at Safdarjung Hospital.
Wangchuk started a hunger strike on June 28, protesting alleged exam irregularities and student deaths.
When his health worsened, Delhi Police admitted him to the hospital on July 18; something Angmo says limits his right to choose his own medical care.
Delhi HC denies transfer, backs intervention
Angmo wanted Wangchuk moved to a private facility, but the judge said no for now, stressing he will stay at Safdarjung until he is medically fit.
The court backed the government's call to intervene for his safety and confirmed doctors are following proper protocols.
Allegations of using unlawful force were dismissed as well.