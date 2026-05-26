Glacier collapse near Badrinath Dham raises concerns about Himalayan stability
A glacier recently collapsed near Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand, raising fresh concerns about how stable the Himalayan glaciers really are.
Luckily, no one was hurt, but experts say these collapses are happening more often, mostly because of climate change and steep mountain slopes.
Scientists point to hanging glaciers as a big risk in this region.
Potentially unstable hanging glaciers in Alaknanda
Hanging glaciers are glaciers perched high on steep mountain walls. They can break away suddenly, triggering avalanches and flash floods.
Recent study by IISc, DRDO, and IIT Bhubaneswar found hundreds of potentially unstable hanging glaciers in the Alaknanda basin — a spot already known for disasters.
Experts urge monitoring, smarter mountain planning
As glaciers retreat, they leave behind glacial lakes that can burst and cause massive flooding downstream.
Experts warn that building roads and hydropower projects in these risky zones could make things worse.
They are urging better hazard monitoring and smarter planning to protect this fragile mountain ecosystem.