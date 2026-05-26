Glacier collapse near Badrinath Dham raises concerns about Himalayan stability India May 26, 2026

A glacier recently collapsed near Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand, raising fresh concerns about how stable the Himalayan glaciers really are.

Luckily, no one was hurt, but experts say these collapses are happening more often, mostly because of climate change and steep mountain slopes.

Scientists point to hanging glaciers as a big risk in this region.