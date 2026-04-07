Glasgow rape survivor Sophie urges longer sentence for Barzan Nawshowani India Apr 07, 2026

Sophie, who was abducted and raped by a fake taxi driver in Glasgow, is speaking out for stronger punishment in sex-offense cases.

Her attacker, Barzan Nawshowani, had his sentence increased from six to eight years after an appeal, but Sophie feels that's still not enough.

Sometimes you get that feeling of just lock him up and throw away the key, and Despite the appeal, the charges were abduction and rape. I think those two together, I think it needed to be a lot longer, 15, 16 years.