Gleeden and IPSOS find AI chatbots aiding dating across metros

Turns out, AI chatbots are being used in dating contexts across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

According to a recent Gleeden and IPSOS survey of over 1,500 people, more than half of Delhiites (55%) and nearly half of Mumbaikars (49%) have turned to AI in the past year to improve their seduction techniques.

Hyderabad and Bengaluru aren't far behind either.