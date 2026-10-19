Gleeden and IPSOS find AI chatbots aiding dating across metros
Turns out, AI chatbots are being used in dating contexts across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
According to a recent Gleeden and IPSOS survey of over 1,500 people, more than half of Delhiites (55%) and nearly half of Mumbaikars (49%) have turned to AI in the past year to improve their seduction techniques.
Hyderabad and Bengaluru aren't far behind either.
Survey finds online pressure, split views
The survey also found that respondents feel pressure to look perfect online, 75% in Delhi and 72% in Mumbai admit they always or sometimes felt pressure to look irresistibly perfect on social media.
When it comes to digital flirting, opinions are split: about half consider flirty chats outside their relationship as crossing the line.
All in all, navigating love online is getting trickier, and AI seems to be part of the toolkit now.