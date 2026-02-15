Global AI Impact Summit: All you need to know

Delhi is hosting the global AI Impact Summit from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. With over 35,000 people registered from more than 100 countries, it's being called India's first major international AI event in the Global South.

What to expect on day 1 The summit kicks off with keynotes and roundtable chats on day one, plus the huge India AI Expo featuring 300+ exhibitors from 30 countries.

Throughout the week, there'll be launches of new AI knowledge resources, a research symposium, a CEO roundtable, following a formal opening ceremony led by PM Modi, GPAI meetings, and a Leaders' Declaration.

Who's attending? Big names like Bill Gates, Tony Blair, Sundar Pichai (Google), Sam Altman (OpenAI), Jensen Huang (NVIDIA), Mukesh Ambani (Reliance), Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Biocon), and top AI researchers Yann LeCun and Yoshua Bengio will all be there.