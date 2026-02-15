Global AI Impact Summit: All you need to know
Delhi is hosting the global AI Impact Summit from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.
With over 35,000 people registered from more than 100 countries, it's being called India's first major international AI event in the Global South.
What to expect on day 1
The summit kicks off with keynotes and roundtable chats on day one, plus the huge India AI Expo featuring 300+ exhibitors from 30 countries.
Throughout the week, there'll be launches of new AI knowledge resources, a research symposium, a CEO roundtable, following a formal opening ceremony led by PM Modi, GPAI meetings, and a Leaders' Declaration.
Who's attending?
Big names like Bill Gates, Tony Blair, Sundar Pichai (Google), Sam Altman (OpenAI), Jensen Huang (NVIDIA), Mukesh Ambani (Reliance), Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Biocon), and top AI researchers Yann LeCun and Yoshua Bengio will all be there.
More on the summit's theme and agenda
The summit centers on "People, Planet, Progress" with sessions on making AI safe and fair for everyone.
Over 700 talks will dig into topics like ethics and using AI for real-world good—so if you care about tech shaping our future responsibly, this is one to watch.