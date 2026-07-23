Global crude rises to 6-week high, India keeps fuel unchanged
India
Even with global crude oil prices hitting a six-week high (Brent at $96 a barrel and WTI at $88.27 a barrel), petrol and diesel prices in India stayed the same on Thursday.
The jump in oil came after US strikes on Iran, Houthi rebel attacks on Red Sea shipping routes, and other rising tensions.
Houthi rebels announce Saudi blockade
Global supply worries grew after Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed that an oil tanker caught fire following an explosion near the Strait of Hormuz and Houthi rebels announced a blockade on Saudi Arabia.
Despite all this drama worldwide, Indian fuel rates haven't budged.