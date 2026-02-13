Global leaders, tech icons to attend AI Impact Summit 2026

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to formally inaugurate the event on February 19, followed by a packed schedule: a CEO roundtable on February 19 and more than 700 sessions on AI safety, ethics, governance, and national approaches to AI. The summit wraps up with key global meetings and the adoption of an international Leaders' Declaration.

The massive AI Impact Expo features 300+ exhibitors from 30 countries across themed zones—think healthcare, climate change, education, and agriculture. Seminars will spotlight how AI can make real improvements in areas like health and learning.

Why you should care about this summit

This isn't just another tech event—it's about shaping how AI impacts our lives worldwide.

With everyone from governments to top CEOs under one roof, issues such as data protection, AI safety, governance, and ethical use are on the agenda.

If you're curious about where tech is headed next (and how it might affect you), this is one to watch.