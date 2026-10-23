Gnanaprakash kills Mary Vijila in Mudalur reportedly over daughter contact
India
In Mudalur village in Thoothukudi, 48-year-old Mary Vijila was killed by 23-year-old Gnanaprakash after she reportedly opposed his contact with her minor daughter.
During the attack, Vijila's husband and young son were also injured.
Family treated, Gnanaprakash arrested, daughters rescued
Police responded quickly: Vijila's family received medical care, and Gnanaprakash was arrested the same day.
After the incident, he took two of Vijila's minor daughters to his home, but police safely rescued them subsequently.
Investigators believe the motive was Vijila's disapproval of his contact with her minor daughter.