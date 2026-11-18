Goa approves 24x7 shops malls complexes for next 3 years
Goa just gave the green light for shops, malls, and shopping complexes to run round-the-clock for the next three years.
The idea is to make shopping more flexible, whether you're a local night owl or a tourist squeezing in some late-night buys.
This new rule kicks in right away under the Goa Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2025.
Employees limited to 8 hours daily
To keep things fair and safe, businesses must stick to a few rules:
those with fewer than 10 employees have to submit an online intimation when commencing business and inform the facilitator-cum-inspector when permanently closing their establishments.
Employees can't be made to work more than eight hours a day or 48 hours a week.
Plus, stores need to clearly display working hours and holidays, and keep their spaces clean and well-ventilated, so everyone gets a healthier work environment.