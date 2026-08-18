Goa asks Supreme Court to enhance Tarun Tejpal's 10-year sentence
India
The Goa government is asking the Supreme Court to give former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal a stricter punishment.
Recently, the Bombay High Court found Tejpal guilty in the 2013 rape case and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.
The Goa government is seeking enhancement of the sentence.
Bombay HC overturns Tarun Tejpal's acquittal
The Bombay High Court overturned Tejpal's earlier acquittal, saying the trial court relied on outdated ideas, like expecting survivors to act like "perfect victim."
The High Court said it overturned Tejpal's 2021 acquittal by a trial court and stressed that survivor behavior shouldn't be judged by unrealistic standards.
Tejpal plans to appeal, but for now, the state wants stricter justice.