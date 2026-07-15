Goa bench will review state appeal against Tarun Tejpal acquittal
The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court is set to review the state's appeal against journalist Tarun Tejpal's acquittal in a high-profile 2013 rape case.
Tejpal, who founded Tehelka magazine, was accused of assaulting a colleague in a hotel elevator during an event.
The sessions court cleared him in 2021, but the state isn't satisfied and wants that decision overturned.
State alleges mishandling, defense defends verdict
Goa's government says the trial court mishandled evidence and didn't treat the survivor's testimony fairly.
Its lawyer called the complainant a credible witness, arguing that she remained consistent throughout the proceedings and her voice wasn't given proper weight.
On the other side, Tejpal's team insists the earlier verdict was fair.
The case has sparked bigger conversations about workplace harassment and how survivors are treated by courts, so what happens next could set an important example.