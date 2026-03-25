Goa: BJP councilor's son arrested for sharing explicit videos
Soham Naik, the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councilor in Goa, has been arrested for allegedly sharing explicit videos of minors online.
His arrest came after public outrage and growing demands to investigate what many fear is part of a bigger sex racket.
So far, at least three victims have stepped forward, accusing Naik of abuse and blackmail.
Police add POCSO charges as more details emerge
Police first booked Naik under laws related to obscene acts but quickly added serious charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and the Goa Children's Act as more details emerged.
The Crime Branch is now looking into claims that he lured minors and filmed them for blackmail.
South Goa's police chief has encouraged anyone else affected to come forward, saying their voices matter in bringing justice.