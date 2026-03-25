Goa: BJP councilor's son arrested for sharing explicit videos

Police add POCSO charges as more details emerge

Police first booked Naik under laws related to obscene acts but quickly added serious charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and the Goa Children's Act as more details emerged.

The Crime Branch is now looking into claims that he lured minors and filmed them for blackmail.

South Goa's police chief has encouraged anyone else affected to come forward, saying their voices matter in bringing justice.