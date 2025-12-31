Goa Cardinal calls out authorities over Christmas attacks on Christians
Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao, Archbishop of Goa, shared his "deep anguish" after recent attacks on Christians during Christmas celebrations.
In his New Year's Eve message, he said these incidents happened with the "tacit approval of the authorities," criticizing officials for not taking action and calling it a failure in both constitutional duty and moral accountability.
Why this matters for minorities
Ferrao warned that these attacks are making minority communities feel unsafe and are damaging India's tradition of diversity.
He urged fair action to rebuild trust in democracy and protect everyone's rights.
What does 'tacit approval' mean here?
By saying "tacit approval," Ferrao suggests authorities are quietly allowing religious persecution, even though the Constitution promises freedom of faith.
He stressed that real action is needed to defend justice and keep India's democratic values strong.
Who is Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao?
Ferrao became a Cardinal in 2022 and leads the Catholic Church in Goa. He also heads major Catholic groups across India and Asia.
He's been vocal before about threats to religious harmony, urging people to stand together against division.