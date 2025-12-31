India just crossed 1 billion broadband users—here's why it matters
India now has over 1 billion broadband subscribers as of November 2025—a huge leap from just 131 million a decade ago.
This milestone highlights how fast digital access is spreading across the country, making online life more accessible for everyone.
National Broadband Mission: The big push behind the numbers
India's recent broadband growth is set to accelerate further with the launch of the National Broadband Mission 2.0 earlier this year.
Its focus? Bringing high-speed internet to even the most remote areas, plus schools and health centers—helping bridge the gap between cities and villages.
Data habits and speed: India levels up
By September 2025, most of India's internet users were on wireless connections, with average monthly data use per person hitting a whopping 24GB.
And speeds are up too—median mobile broadband crossed 130 Mbps in October, putting India among the world's fastest for mobile internet.
All this means more people streaming, learning, working, and connecting online than ever before.