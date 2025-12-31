India just crossed 1 billion broadband users—here's why it matters

India's recent broadband growth is set to accelerate further with the launch of the National Broadband Mission 2.0 earlier this year. Its focus? Bringing high-speed internet to even the most remote areas, plus schools and health centers—helping bridge the gap between cities and villages.

Data habits and speed: India levels up

By September 2025, most of India's internet users were on wireless connections, with average monthly data use per person hitting a whopping 24GB.

And speeds are up too—median mobile broadband crossed 130 Mbps in October, putting India among the world's fastest for mobile internet.

All this means more people streaming, learning, working, and connecting online than ever before.