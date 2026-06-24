Goa challenges 2021 acquittal of Tarun Tejpal in sexual assault
India
The Goa government is pushing back against the 2021 acquittal of journalist Tarun Tejpal, who was accused of sexually assaulting a colleague in 2013.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the High Court that the trial judge relied on "perverse findings," like letting uncomfortable questions about the victim's personal life slide during cross-examination.
Tushar Mehta says court questioned victim
Mehta argued that the trial court unfairly questioned the victim's credibility based on her behavior and WhatsApp chats, even noting she appeared "cheerful" after the incident.
He said this focus on her past character violated rules meant to protect victims, and that consistency in her testimony should have mattered more.
Now, Goa is appealing to get justice for the complainant.