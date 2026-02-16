Goa court denies bail to nightclub owners in fire case
A Goa court has refused bail to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, where a fire killed 25 people during a dance party last December.
Prima facie material indicates indoor fireworks or electric firecrackers may have struck the club's flammable roof, possibly sparking the blaze.
The Luthra brothers ran the club without proper licenses or fire safety clearance and left India right after the tragedy.
Court says owners held more responsibility than gate managers
Judge Dvijple V Patkar said fleeing the country showed a "complete disregard for the lives of their staff as well as club visitors."
The brothers were caught in Thailand and brought back to India, where they remain in jail.
The court made it clear that as owners, they held more responsibility than bar or gate managers (who got bail).