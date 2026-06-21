Goa ED freezes assets over ₹1,023cr in alleged Salgaocar mining
India
Big news from Goa, India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) just froze assets worth more than ₹1,023 crore tied to alleged illegal iron ore mining by Salgaocar Groups.
The June 19 order covers properties in India and Singapore, plus equity shares, all under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
AVS Group allegedly laundered ₹5,237.84cr
Investigators say AVS Group ran 10 mining leases between 2007 and 2012, making huge profits (₹2,492.95 crore) from illegally extracting and exporting iron ore.
They sold the ore cheaply to shell companies in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), which brought in another ₹2,744.89 crore offshore.
Altogether, money laundering and illegal deals added up to ₹5,237.84 crore during those years.