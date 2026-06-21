Goa ED freezes assets over ₹1,023cr in alleged Salgaocar mining

AVS Group allegedly laundered ₹5,237.84cr

Investigators say AVS Group ran 10 mining leases between 2007 and 2012, making huge profits (₹2,492.95 crore) from illegally extracting and exporting iron ore.

They sold the ore cheaply to shell companies in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), which brought in another ₹2,744.89 crore offshore.

Altogether, money laundering and illegal deals added up to ₹5,237.84 crore during those years.