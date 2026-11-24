Goa FDA increases packaged water checks after Bisleri health concerns
Goa's FDA is ramping up checks on packaged drinking water after a batch from Bisleri raised health concerns.
The move follows the FSSAI action against Bisleri, aiming to keep packaged drinking water brands sold in Goa safe to drink.
Unsafe bromate found in Bisleri batch
A Bisleri batch tested in October 2025 had unsafe bromate levels, above the allowed limit, which led to the FSSAI starting legal action.
That batch is now off shelves, and Bisleri says it was an isolated issue from September 2025.