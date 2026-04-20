Goa FIR alleges YouTuber Gautam Khattar disrespected St. Francis Xavier
Goa police have filed an FIR against YouTuber Gautam Khattar after he allegedly made disrespectful remarks about St. Francis Xavier, the state's patron saint, during a public event in Vasco on Saturday.
The complaint, raised by Cortalim block Congress committee president Peter D'Souza, accuses Khattar of hurting religious sentiments and disturbing communal peace.
Organizers apologize, Congress and AAP condemn
Event organizers Sanatan Dharm Raksha Samiti apologized for Khattar's "It is an unfortunate incident and we condemn the remarks made by the speaker."
The incident has led to political backlash: leaders from Congress, AAP, and the Goa Forward Party have all condemned the remarks and Congress and AAP have called for swift action.
As police investigate, AAP is urging everyone in Goa to stay calm and respect each other's beliefs.