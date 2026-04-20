Goa FIR alleges YouTuber Gautam Khattar disrespected St. Francis Xavier

Organizers apologize, Congress and AAP condemn

Event organizers Sanatan Dharm Raksha Samiti apologized for Khattar's "It is an unfortunate incident and we condemn the remarks made by the speaker."

The incident has led to political backlash: leaders from Congress, AAP, and the Goa Forward Party have all condemned the remarks and Congress and AAP have called for swift action.

As police investigate, AAP is urging everyone in Goa to stay calm and respect each other's beliefs.