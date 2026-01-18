Goa murder case: Russian suspect admits to multiple killings
India
Aleksei Leonov, a 37-year-old Russian man living in Goa, has confessed to killing his partner Elena Kasthanova and another Russian woman, Elena Vaneeva.
Both women were found dead earlier this year with their throats slit.
Leonov's confession has now opened up a wider investigation into other possible crimes he might be linked to.
What's happening next
Police are looking into whether Leonov was also involved in a suspected overdose case of an Assamese woman reported on January 14.
Since some of his statements have been inconsistent—possibly influenced by drugs—officers are being extra careful with their next steps.
Investigators think jealousy or money issues could be behind the murders, and Leonov is currently in custody while they dig deeper into the case.