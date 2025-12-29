Goa nightclub fire: Court sends Luthra brothers to judicial custody
What's the story
A Goa court has sent Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora village, to judicial custody till January 9. The nightclub was gutted by a fire on December 6. After the incident, the brothers left India and flew to Thailand. They were brought back to the country after being deported on December 17 and subsequently arrested by the Goa Police.
Arrests update
Eight arrests made in Goa nightclub fire case
So far, the Goa Police have arrested eight people in connection with the case. The investigation is now looking into the involvement of various people associated with the nightclub's operation and management. Meanwhile, officials are also moving to issue a Blue Corner Notice against Surinder Kumar Khosla, a British national named in the case who is believed to have returned to the United Kingdom from India.
Public response
Goa nightclub fire incident sparks public outrage
The December 6 fire at the venue killed 25 people, including five tourists and 20 of the staff, sparking public outrage and reigniting discussions on poor fire safety standards and lax monitoring of nightlife venues in Goa. Among the arrested is Ajay Gupta, a "sleeping" business partner of the Luthras, on charges of cheating and forgery. The matter will be heard again on December 29.