Goa: Over 200 people protest against trans bill

Activists, families, and individuals join forces

Transgender individuals, activists, and families showed up with creative slogans like Amka Naka Trans Bill and distributed stickers.

The crowd even rewrote a popular Bollywood song to rally support.

Janice, supporting her cousin, highlighted how family backing matters most right now.

Hari, a marketing professional, summed up the mood: Everyone has the right to live with dignity. This could push us backward.