Goa: Over 200 people protest against trans bill
India
Over 200 people gathered in Panaji to protest a new bill that would require transgender people to get medical certificates instead of simply self-identifying.
Protesters say this move could make life harder for the community and put their rights at risk.
Activists, families, and individuals join forces
Transgender individuals, activists, and families showed up with creative slogans like Amka Naka Trans Bill and distributed stickers.
The crowd even rewrote a popular Bollywood song to rally support.
Janice, supporting her cousin, highlighted how family backing matters most right now.
Hari, a marketing professional, summed up the mood: Everyone has the right to live with dignity. This could push us backward.