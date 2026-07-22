Goa police file FIR after Miramar marches for Sonam Wangchuk
India
Goa police have filed an FIR against an unknown number of people who joined candlelight marches at Miramar Beach on July 20 and 21.
The crowds were showing support for students in Delhi and to call for ending Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike.
Officials say the group gathered without permission, so charges were filed under laws covering unlawful assembly.
BJP protest, Narendra Sawaikar angers online
On Wednesday, BJP leaders protested outside Congress headquarters, blaming Congress for "sponsored anarchy."
Meanwhile, state BJP vice president Narendra Sawaikar stirred anger online with a post comparing protesters to "not just cockroaches, they are termites," an image he deleted from Facebook but kept on X.