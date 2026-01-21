Goa: Russian fire performer arrested for killing 2 women
Aleksei Leonov, a 37-year-old Russian fire artist living in Goa, was arrested on January 16 after allegedly murdering his partner Elena Kashtanova and their friend Elena Vaneeva.
Both women, also Russian performers, were found dead on consecutive nights—Elena Kashtanova in Arambol with her throat slit and hands tied, and Elena Vaneeva in Morjim under similar circumstances.
What's behind the case?
Police say the motive was a money dispute involving unpaid loans. Media reports mentioned a rubber fire crown.
Leonov confessed to both murders but also bizarrely claimed more victims—police said at least two of the people he named were alive and had left India.
Officers found over 100 photos of women on his phone and suspect he may be struggling with mental health or drug issues.
The investigation continues, with the Russian Embassy helping to return the victims' bodies home.