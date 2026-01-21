Goa: Russian fire performer confesses to double murder
India
Aleksei Leonov, a 37-year-old Russian fire artist, has admitted to killing two women in Goa—Elena Vaneeva, a bubble performer, and his partner Elena Kasthanova, a go-go dancer.
The murders reportedly stemmed from arguments over money and a borrowed rubber fire crown.
What happened and where things stand
Leonov killed Vaneeva on January 14 in Morjim by slashing her throat. The next day in Arambol, he murdered Kasthanova in a similar way after neighbors heard screams.
He tried to escape but was caught on January 16. Police say Leonov confessed during questioning and mentioned other supposed crimes that turned out to be false.
Investigators found over 100 photos of women on his phone and say his statements have been inconsistent.
He's now in custody as the case unfolds.