Goa moves SC, seeking life term for ex-Tehelka editor Tejpal 

Tejpal was convicted for sexually assaulting a junior colleague in a hotel lift in Goa in 2013 during an event organized by Tehelka.

On August 6, a bench of Justices Neela Gokhale and Amit Jamsandekar had given Tejpal the minimum sentence prescribed for rape.

They took into account that 13 years had passed since the incident and that Tejpal had no previous criminal record.

The court said, "Both parties (the victim and Tejpal) may have moved on in life."