Godavari crosses 43 foot mark at Bhadrachalam, flood alert

People living in low-lying and riverside areas should be on alert for rising water, especially since more is being released from upstream projects.

For help or updates, you can call 08744-241950 or message on WhatsApp at 93929-19743.

Also, the Sripada Yellampalli Project reservoir is nearly full (just half a meter below its maximum) with big volumes of water being released to manage the situation.

Stay safe and keep an eye out for official updates!