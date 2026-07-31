Godavari crosses 43 foot mark at Bhadrachalam, flood alert
India
The Godavari River just crossed the 43-foot flood warning mark at Bhadrachalam, thanks to heavy inflows from upstream.
Local authorities aren't taking chances: they've set up a round-the-clock control room in Kothagudem and put out the first official flood alert.
Low lying and riverside residents warned
People living in low-lying and riverside areas should be on alert for rising water, especially since more is being released from upstream projects.
For help or updates, you can call 08744-241950 or message on WhatsApp at 93929-19743.
Also, the Sripada Yellampalli Project reservoir is nearly full (just half a meter below its maximum) with big volumes of water being released to manage the situation.
Stay safe and keep an eye out for official updates!