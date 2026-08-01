Godavari crosses 56-foot danger mark at Bhadrachalam, 3rd flood warning
India
The Godavari River at Bhadrachalam went above the 56-foot danger mark on Saturday, sparking a third flood warning.
With heavy rain upstream (especially in Chhattisgarh), tributaries overflowed, flooding roads and cutting off low-lying areas.
Homes in Vaddegudem village ended up underwater, and even the Polavaram project downstream took a hit.
Rescue boats evacuate Repakagommu and Gommugudem
Rescue teams using 30 boats have been moving people from affected villages like Repakagommu and Gommugudem to relief camps.
These camps are offering food, water, and medical help to those displaced by the floods.
For safety, police have stopped locals from using small boats or crossing low bridges until things settle down.