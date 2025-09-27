Godavari crosses warning level in Telangana, heavy rain lashes area India Sep 27, 2025

The Godavari River at Bhadrachalam has crossed its first flood warning level of 43 feet, mostly because of heavy rain and water released from upstream reservoirs over the last two days.

By Saturday evening, the river's flow was around 9.6 lakh cusecs, and temple towns like Bhadrachalam are feeling the impact as rain keeps pouring along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.