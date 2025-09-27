Next Article
Godavari crosses warning level in Telangana, heavy rain lashes area
The Godavari River at Bhadrachalam has crossed its first flood warning level of 43 feet, mostly because of heavy rain and water released from upstream reservoirs over the last two days.
By Saturday evening, the river's flow was around 9.6 lakh cusecs, and temple towns like Bhadrachalam are feeling the impact as rain keeps pouring along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.
Taliperu River swelling too
With non-stop rain also swelling the Taliperu River (a Godavari tributary), officials opened 20 gates at the Taliperu reservoir to safely release extra water and help prevent flooding nearby.
In Bhadrachalam, authorities keep a close watch on the situation.