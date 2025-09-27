Vijay's TN rally turns chaotic as stampede injures several India Sep 27, 2025

A political rally led by actor-turned-politician Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, turned chaotic on Saturday when a stampede broke out after a nine-year-old girl went missing in the crowd.

With about 100,000 people gathered to see and hear Vijay ahead of next year's Assembly elections, several attendees were injured as panic spread through the venue.