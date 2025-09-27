Next Article
Vijay's TN rally turns chaotic as stampede injures several
India
A political rally led by actor-turned-politician Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, turned chaotic on Saturday when a stampede broke out after a nine-year-old girl went missing in the crowd.
With about 100,000 people gathered to see and hear Vijay ahead of next year's Assembly elections, several attendees were injured as panic spread through the venue.
Incident raises questions about crowd safety, emergency planning
Vijay immediately paused his speech and called out for help—"Police please help"—as security struggled to control the situation.
Injured people were quickly taken to nearby hospitals, with some in critical condition.
The incident has sparked fresh questions about crowd safety and emergency planning at large political events.