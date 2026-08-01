Godavari floods force nearly 10,000 from Eluru district homes
Heavy flooding from the Godavari River has forced nearly 10,000 people out of their homes in Eluru district, hitting tribal villages especially hard.
Water levels hit a worrying 56.1 feet at Bhadrachalam on Saturday, triggering a third flood warning.
Sadly, one local man was swept away while trying to cross a stream. Search teams are still looking for him.
Rescue teams using inflatable boats
Villagers from places like Rudramkota and Tekuru have moved to relief camps where they're getting food, water, and medical help.
Some tribal families took shelter on nearby hills.
With boating suspended and river patrols stepped up for safety, rescue teams are using inflatable boats to evacuate people.
Power is still being restored in some areas, but generators at relief camps are helping keep things safe, especially at night when snake and other reptile bites can be a risk.