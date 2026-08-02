Godavari River 0.9 foot shy of Dowleswaram Barrage warning
India
The Godavari River is just 0.9 foot away from its first flood warning level at Dowleswaram Barrage, hitting 42.1 feet this Sunday.
Officials are keeping a close eye as upstream water keeps pouring in; the river's warning levels are set at 43, 48, and 53 feet.
Eluru teams restore power, provide relief
In Eluru district, teams are working hard to help people as floodwaters start to go down in Velairpadu and Kukunoor.
Power is back in nine remote villages after repairs. Workers even used boats to reach them.
Sanitation crews are spraying disinfectants to keep diseases away, while relief camps offer food, water, and medical care.
NDRF and SDRF teams are helping residents evacuate from the worst-hit spots.