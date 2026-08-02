Godavari River 0.9 foot shy of Dowleswaram Barrage warning

In Eluru district, teams are working hard to help people as floodwaters start to go down in Velairpadu and Kukunoor.

Power is back in nine remote villages after repairs. Workers even used boats to reach them.

Sanitation crews are spraying disinfectants to keep diseases away, while relief camps offer food, water, and medical care.

NDRF and SDRF teams are helping residents evacuate from the worst-hit spots.