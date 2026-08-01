Godavari Sabari floods affect nearly 24,000 people in Polavaram district

Flooding has blocked 44 road links across state borders, so authorities have advised people to avoid traveling in the Andhra Pradesh-Chhattisgarh-Odisha tri-junction region till August 3.

1,683 people have been evacuated to relief camps, and special care is being given to pregnant women.

With huge amounts of water still being released into the Bay of Bengal and flood warnings ongoing, local teams are working nonstop to help those affected.