Godavari water released late May, farmers told to prepare nurseries
Farmers in the Godavari Delta can breathe a little easier, officials say.
Godavari River water will be released for irrigation by late May 2026, reaching even the farthest fields by early June.
The Water Resources Department wants farmers to get their paddy nurseries ready from early June so they're all set when the water arrives.
Zilla Parishad seeks East Godavari procurement
The Zilla Parishad, led by Vipparthi Venugopal, has asked the state government to treat undivided East Godavari as one unit for paddy procurement, hoping this move will fix rice mill shortages in Polavaram and Konaseema districts.
Also, Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha Chairman B. Eswara Raju Varma called for ₹50 crore in library cess funds collected locally to finally be released.
District officials and local leaders attended these discussions.