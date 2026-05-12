Godavari water released late May, farmers told to prepare nurseries India May 12, 2026

Farmers in the Godavari Delta can breathe a little easier, officials say.

Godavari River water will be released for irrigation by late May 2026, reaching even the farthest fields by early June.

The Water Resources Department wants farmers to get their paddy nurseries ready from early June so they're all set when the water arrives.