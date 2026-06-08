Goddess Vagdevi idol placed in Bhojshala sparks Madhya Pradesh dispute
India
A fresh controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh after an idol of goddess Vagdevi was placed inside the Bhojshala complex.
Both Hindu and Muslim groups claim the site as their own, with a Hindu petitioner accusing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of breaking a court order by removing the idol, while Muslim representatives say its installation threatens communal harmony.
The ASI has not commented yet, but tensions are rising fast.
Bhojshala dispute prompts calls for peace
Bhojshala is no stranger to disputes: both sides claim rights over it.
Now, with demands for peaceful intervention growing louder, this latest idol issue has only added fuel to an already complicated situation.