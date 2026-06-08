Goddess Vagdevi idol placed in Bhojshala sparks Madhya Pradesh dispute India Jun 08, 2026

A fresh controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh after an idol of goddess Vagdevi was placed inside the Bhojshala complex.

Both Hindu and Muslim groups claim the site as their own, with a Hindu petitioner accusing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of breaking a court order by removing the idol, while Muslim representatives say its installation threatens communal harmony.

The ASI has not commented yet, but tensions are rising fast.