Godman arrested for giving poison-laced laddus to clients, stealing money

Investigators traced the man through CCTV and interviews, learning that Laxmi had probably introduced him to the two men.

Turns out, the man already had a reputation for sketchy "money-doubling" rituals linked to missing clients—but earlier cases fell through for lack of evidence.

Forensics are now checking glasses from the car for traces of poison, while post-mortems are underway as police look at both murder and suicide possibilities.