Godman arrested for giving poison-laced laddus to clients, stealing money
A 72-year-old self-proclaimed godman has been arrested after three people were found dead in a car on Delhi's Peeragarhi flyover.
The victims—Randhir Singh (76), Shiv Naresh Singh (47), and Laxmi Devi (40)—were discovered after passersby noticed something was wrong.
Police say CCTV shows him sitting in the front seat earlier, allegedly giving poison-laced laddus to the group before stealing ₹2 lakh and leaving the scene.
Forensics are checking glasses from the car for traces of poison
Investigators traced the man through CCTV and interviews, learning that Laxmi had probably introduced him to the two men.
Turns out, the man already had a reputation for sketchy "money-doubling" rituals linked to missing clients—but earlier cases fell through for lack of evidence.
Forensics are now checking glasses from the car for traces of poison, while post-mortems are underway as police look at both murder and suicide possibilities.