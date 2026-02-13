Godman arrested for poisoning trio in tantric ritual
A 72-year-old self-styled godman, Kamruddin alias Baba, was arrested after allegedly murdering three people by giving them poison-laced laddoos during a so-called tantric ritual.
He had promised the victims—Randhir Singh (reported as 76 or 78), Shiv Naresh (reported as 42 or 47), and Laxmi Devi (40)—a massive cash reward of ₹2-3 crore if they paid him ₹2 lakh upfront.
The trio's bodies were found in a car near Peeragarhi flyover on February 8, with no visible external injuries, and preliminary findings suggested death by poisoning.
Accused has previous criminal record
Kamruddin confessed to mixing the poison himself and making the victims consume the laddoos while traveling with them.
He was caught on CCTV carrying a small packet in Loni hours before the deaths.
Now in five-day police custody for murder and poisoning charges, he's also under investigation for several other crimes—including a double murder last year and an older homicide case.
Police are searching his tantric centers in Loni and Firozabad for more evidence.