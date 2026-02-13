Godman arrested for poisoning trio in tantric ritual

Accused has previous criminal record

Kamruddin confessed to mixing the poison himself and making the victims consume the laddoos while traveling with them.

He was caught on CCTV carrying a small packet in Loni hours before the deaths.

Now in five-day police custody for murder and poisoning charges, he's also under investigation for several other crimes—including a double murder last year and an older homicide case.

Police are searching his tantric centers in Loni and Firozabad for more evidence.