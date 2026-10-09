Gold chain stolen from Aarti Devi's body outside Siwan hospital
India
A masked thief was filmed taking a gold chain from the body of Aarti Devi, who had died from a snakebite, outside the registration office of Siwan's Model Sadar Hospital.
The video quickly spread online after the October 7, 2026 incident, leaving many shocked at how openly it happened.
Police investigate theft using CCTV footage
Police are now investigating with help from CCTV footage and an FIR.
This is not the first time thefts like this have been reported at the hospital. Security lapses have been called out before.
Hospital officials say they are investigating the man.