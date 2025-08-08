Gold, copper reserves found in Madhya Pradesh: What's the impact

Soil tests show there's a ton of gold here—potentially lakhs of tonnes—alongside iron and manganese. This suggests that Jabalpur could become one of India's significant mineral-rich areas. A GSI official even called it "one of the most important mineral discoveries in central India in recent years," which is pretty huge.

Find could bring new jobs, more investment

Nearby Katni district has similar underground riches, hinting at an entire belt waiting to be explored.

With Jabalpur already set up for mining, this find could bring new jobs, more investment, and a boost for the local economy.

Now it's all about studies, clearances, and teaming up with companies to start digging responsibly.