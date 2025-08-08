Gold, copper reserves found in Madhya Pradesh: What's the impact
A massive gold reserve has just been confirmed by the Geological Survey of India in the Mahgawan Keolari area of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
Spanning about 100 hectares, this spot isn't just about gold—it's also rich in copper and other minerals, making it a big win for the region's mineral scene.
Soil tests show potential for lakhs of tons of gold
Soil tests show there's a ton of gold here—potentially lakhs of tonnes—alongside iron and manganese.
This suggests that Jabalpur could become one of India's significant mineral-rich areas.
A GSI official even called it "one of the most important mineral discoveries in central India in recent years," which is pretty huge.
Find could bring new jobs, more investment
Nearby Katni district has similar underground riches, hinting at an entire belt waiting to be explored.
With Jabalpur already set up for mining, this find could bring new jobs, more investment, and a boost for the local economy.
Now it's all about studies, clearances, and teaming up with companies to start digging responsibly.