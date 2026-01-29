'Her nail-paint...': How Agra HR's family recognized her decapitated body 

The decapitated body of 32-year-old Minky Sharma, a human resources manager at a private firm, was found stuffed in a gunny bag near the Jawahar bridge over the Yamuna in Agra . The head is still missing. The police have arrested Vinay Rajput (28), a computer operator at the same company and Minky's co-worker, as the prime suspect in her murder.

Disputed motive Family disputes police's theory, suspects larger conspiracy According to the police, Vinay allegedly killed Minky after she rejected his marriage proposal. He confessed that he became enraged and, in a fit of anger, stabbed Minky repeatedly with a knife before dis­membering the body. However, her family has disputed this theory. Her brother Deepak said they believe there is more to the murder and possibly other people involved. "We are not satisfied with the police theory," he said, adding that they identified Minky through her gold nail paint.

Nail paint 'Pnly Minky Sharma had the exact matching nail paint' To identify the body, Syed Ali Abbas, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City), informed ThePrint that all 44 police stations in Agra were asked to send information on missing young women. "We got to know five women were reported missing. The parents of these women were asked to come to the police station with the entire collection of nail paints belonging to their daughters. When checked, only Minky Sharma had the exact matching nail paint shade in her collection," he said.

Advertisement

Missing person Sharma's disappearance and discovery of body Minky had been missing since January 23 when she left for work on her scooter. Her family grew worried when she didn't return and her phone was unreachable. Deepak called Vinay for help in finding his sister, but he delayed his arrival. They later found out it was a holiday at the office due to Basant Panchami, and Minky's scooter wasn't there.

Advertisement

Arrest made CCTV footage leads to suspect's arrest The next day, locals found a gunny bag near the Jawahar bridge and alerted the police. Inside was Minky's headless body. CCTV footage from the office building showed a man dragging a gunny bag from the premises, leading to Vinay's identification as the suspect. Harendra Singh, Station House Officer of Yamuna Nagar police station, said it appears that the murder took place inside an office room.