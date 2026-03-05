Gold prices in India drop sharply: Check rates
Gold prices in India just took a sharp dip—24-carat gold now costs ₹1,64,510 per 10gm, and 22-carat is down to ₹1,50,800.
This drop is being felt across major cities like Bangalore and Hyderabad.
A significant change
If you're eyeing gold—whether for investment or that next piece of jewelry—this is a noticeable shift.
Even with this recent fall, gold's still up 19% so far in 2026 after last year's massive surge.
The price rollercoaster means both buyers and investors are watching closely.
What's happening globally?
Global tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran and oil worries are shaking things up. But a stronger US dollar is capping gains and making gold less attractive right now.
Analysts say there's support if prices dip further—between ₹1,58,000-₹1,62,000 per 10gm—so it could get interesting soon.