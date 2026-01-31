Goldy Brar's parents sent to judicial custody in extortion case

Brar threatened authorities after parents' arrest

During the investigation, police recovered ₹68,000 from the couple but couldn't find any legal source for their income.

Their names were added to the FIR only days before their arrest.

The arrests came amid Punjab's "Gangstran Te Vaar" crackdown.

Goldy Brar—already infamous for his alleged role in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder—was designated a terrorist in 2024.

After his parents' arrest, he reportedly threatened Punjab authorities via audio message.