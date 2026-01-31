Goldy Brar's parents sent to judicial custody in extortion case
Goldy Brar's parents, Shamsher Singh and Pritpal Kaur, have been sent to 14 days in judicial custody after being arrested from an Amritsar hotel.
They're accused of threatening a government school staffer over WhatsApp and demanding ₹50 lakh, with the caller claiming ties to the Bambiha gang.
The FIR was filed in December 2024 at Muktsar Sadar station.
Brar threatened authorities after parents' arrest
During the investigation, police recovered ₹68,000 from the couple but couldn't find any legal source for their income.
Their names were added to the FIR only days before their arrest.
The arrests came amid Punjab's "Gangstran Te Vaar" crackdown.
Goldy Brar—already infamous for his alleged role in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder—was designated a terrorist in 2024.
After his parents' arrest, he reportedly threatened Punjab authorities via audio message.