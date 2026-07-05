Goldy Dhillon arrested in Madrid as agencies called audio cover-up
Goldy Dhillon, a well-known gangster, was recently arrested in Madrid in late June or early July 2026.
Right after his arrest, he tried to fool everyone with an audio clip claiming reports of his arrest were "fake" and that he was still free.
Indian and international agencies quickly called it out as a cover-up to keep his gang calm and his extortion rackets running.
Spain seeks extradition for Goldy Dhillon
Dhillon's arrest came after a big joint operation between Indian agencies like the Punjab Police Anti-Gangster Task Force and Spanish authorities, triggered by an Interpol Red Notice.
He's facing charges for extortion, terrorism-related activities, and a recent murder in Chandigarh.
Now, Spain has asked India for paperwork to start extradition, and back home, police are cracking down on his network.