Goldy Dhillon arrested in Madrid as agencies called audio cover-up India Jul 05, 2026

Goldy Dhillon, a well-known gangster, was recently arrested in Madrid in late June or early July 2026.

Right after his arrest, he tried to fool everyone with an audio clip claiming reports of his arrest were "fake" and that he was still free.

Indian and international agencies quickly called it out as a cover-up to keep his gang calm and his extortion rackets running.