Gomti overflow floods Lucknow, affecting mall and disaster management office
India
Lucknow's been hit hard by flooding after the Gomti River overflowed, leaving neighborhoods such as Faizullaganj and Daud Nagar underwater, even days after the rain stopped.
At 11.40pm on Wednesday, the Gomti stood at 107.25 meters, still 1.26 meters below the warning level.
This caused trouble at places you'd expect to be safe, such as the state disaster management office and Phoenix Palassio Mall.
Riverfront project shrank floodplain, embankments planned
Turns out, shrinking the river's natural floodplain for urban projects made things worse.
With less space for water to spread out (thanks to a big riverfront project), low-lying areas became more vulnerable.
Now, city leaders are planning new embankments and bigger flood defenses, hoping smarter planning can keep future floods in check.