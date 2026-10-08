Gomti overflow floods Lucknow, affecting mall and disaster management office

Lucknow's been hit hard by flooding after the Gomti River overflowed, leaving neighborhoods such as Faizullaganj and Daud Nagar underwater, even days after the rain stopped.

At 11.40pm on Wednesday, the Gomti stood at 107.25 meters, still 1.26 meters below the warning level.

This caused trouble at places you'd expect to be safe, such as the state disaster management office and Phoenix Palassio Mall.