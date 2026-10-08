Gomti overflow in Lucknow submerges cremation platforms, hindering last rites
India
Lucknow is dealing with major flooding after the Gomti River overflowed, and it's causing real problems for families.
Most platforms at the main cremation grounds, Bhaisakund and Gulalaghat, are now underwater, leaving just 11 of 32 usable at Bhaisakund and none at Gulalaghat.
This has made it tough for people to carry out last rites.
Chandrika Devi temple inaccessible, crematorium closed
The flooding hasn't spared religious sites either. The Chandrika Devi temple has been shut for three days since water on the approach roads reached a height of around three feet on the road level, making visits nearly impossible.
With options shrinking fast (even the electric crematorium is closed), officials are working hard to keep traditional practices going despite all these challenges.