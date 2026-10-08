Gomti river floods Lucknow despite no rain since Sep 27
Lucknow is dealing with heavy flooding, even though it hasn't rained since September 27.
The Gomti River has reached Shaheed Path, a major arterial road, and Gomti Nagar Extension, and waterlogging was reported near Phoenix Palassio mall, the Ekana Stadium area and the UP State Disaster Management Authority (UP SDMA) building in Sector 7.
Thousands of people in Faizullaganj have had to leave their homes, traffic is a mess, and police have called in extra teams to help out.
Gaughat reaches 108.58m near 2008 flood
The river's water level at Gaughat is now almost as high as it was during the big 2008 flood, hitting 108.58 meters.
There's been a tiny drop at Bhatpurva, but things are still tense because a blocked drain near Ekana Stadium made flooding worse.
According to Executive Engineer Mukesh Vaish, water from upstream areas like Pilibhit and Sitapur is rushing into Lucknow at about 30km per day, so even without local rain, the city's getting hit hard.