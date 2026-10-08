Gomti river floods Lucknow despite no rain since Sep 27

Lucknow is dealing with heavy flooding, even though it hasn't rained since September 27.

The Gomti River has reached Shaheed Path, a major arterial road, and Gomti Nagar Extension, and waterlogging was reported near Phoenix Palassio mall, the Ekana Stadium area and the UP State Disaster Management Authority (UP SDMA) building in Sector 7.

Thousands of people in Faizullaganj have had to leave their homes, traffic is a mess, and police have called in extra teams to help out.