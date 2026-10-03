Gomti River in Lucknow surges to 108.14m after upstream inflow
India
Lucknow's Gomti River has surged to 108.14 meters, well beyond its normal 105.70-metre mark, flooding big parts of the iconic Gomti Riverfront.
The sudden surge isn't from local rain, but heavy water flow coming in from upstream districts like Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit.
To manage the flood risk, all 10 barrage gates have been opened.
Irrigation department seals 48 river outlets
To keep city drains from overflowing, the irrigation team has sealed off 48 drainage outlets linked to the river.
Irrigation department executive engineer (Lucknow division) Mukesh Vaish explained it's all about controlling upstream inflow, not local weather.
The good news: water levels should start dropping from Monday, if the inflow from upstream catchment areas reduces.