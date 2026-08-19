Gonda private school shut after purported video of girls dancing
India
A private school in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, was shut down after a video purportedly showing Hindu girls wearing burqa and dancing at an Independence Day event surfaced on social media.
The event happened on August 15 at an unrecognized school in Ausani Buzurg in the Babhanjot area.
When officials looked into it, they found the school wasn't even supposed to be open.
School sealed, students being transferred
Turns out, the school had already been ordered to close but ignored the rules and kept running.
Now, authorities have locked up the place and are making sure all students get transferred to nearby recognized schools so their studies aren't interrupted by all this drama.